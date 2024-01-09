Ahead of Ram temple consecration, BJP trains party leaders to tackle Opposition barbs

New Delhi: Ahead of the consecration of Ram temple in Ayodhya, BJP leaders have been asked to speak of the effort that has gone into the making of the temple and avoid any controversial statements.
In a Cabinet meeting last week, PM Modi asked party leaders to use their platforms to speak of the temple positively.
“We have been asked not to fall into any trap of the Opposition and put our best foot forward. The temple has seen years of struggle and BJP has consistently followed the movement for the last three decades,” a senior party spokesperson said.
Also, BJP communications department has been carrying out countrywide training sessions ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.
Sources said that senior spokespersons of the team, including Anil Baluni, Sanjay Mayukh, K K Sharma, Prem Shukla, Shehzad Poonawala etc are conducting these sessions.
Trainings have been conducted in Maharashtra and Punjab. More sessions are scheduled to be held in Bihar, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, and Himachal in the coming days.
The spokesperson will train the state unit leaders how to endorse the achievements of Modi government in the last decade and speak about the work that has gone behind the Ram temple.
“We have also trained the state unit leaders to tackle the incoming barbs from Opposition leaders over issues like corruption, inflation, unemployment, etc,” the senior spokesperson added.
All the spokespersons of BJP have also been advised to not respond to Opposition leaders in impolite language.
“We have faced abusive charges by Opposition leaders, especially those from Congress. The standing instruction is to avoid responding in abusive language,” the spokesperson added.