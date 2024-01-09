Ahead of Ram temple consecration, BJP trains party leaders to tackle Opposition barbs

New Delhi: Ahead of the consecration of Ram temple in Ayodhya, BJP leaders have been asked to speak of the effort that has gone into the making of the temple and avoid any controversial statements.

In a Cabinet meeting last week, PM Modi asked party leaders to use their platforms to speak of the temple positively.

“We have been asked not to fall into any trap of the Opposition and put our best foot forward. The temple has seen years of struggle and BJP has consistently followed the movement for the last three decades,” a senior party spokesperson said.

Also, BJP communications department has been carrying out countrywide training sessions ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.