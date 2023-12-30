Ahead of Ram temple consecration, RSS plans mass outreach programme - 'Akshat'

On Sunday, PM Modi, while inaugurating several developmental projects in Ayodhya, urged devotees to not come to the temple on the inauguration day.

RSS leaders said that in the last few weeks, members of the RSS, VHP and Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust have been holding coordination meetings with allies, including BJP, in their respective state units. Meetings have been held in Kashi, Awadh, Braj, Meerut province (in Uttar Pradesh) and Uttarakhand province.

In the last few weeks, since October, these 1000 volunteers have been given 5kg of Akshat from Ayodhya, which has since then been distributed among the people.

“Our target is to light lamps in 5 crore houses and hold programs in more than 5 lakh temples, so that we can turn the entire country into Ayodhya,” an RSS functionary said.

In Karnataka, they plan to reach out to 29,000 locations. On the day of the inauguration, RSS plans to hold a satsang in the main temples in the localities.

In several towns and cities, RSS workers will put up LED screens to display the live telecast of the inauguration.

“We will ask every home to light five diyas in the direction of Ayodhya in the evening,” the functionary said. In all, over 1.5 lakh volunteers will take part in the campaign.