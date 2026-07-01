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Ahead of UP Assembly elections, Rahul Gandhi promises Akhilesh Yadav to stand together

Rahul promised Akhilesh to stand together to ensure "social justice" through the participation of the 'PDA' or 'Pichda (Backward), Dalit (and) Adivasi'.
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 09:35 IST
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Published 01 July 2026, 09:35 IST
India NewsRahul GandhiUttar PradeshIndian PoliticsAkhilesh Yadav

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