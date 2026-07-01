Ahead of UP Assembly elections, Rahul Gandhi promises Akhilesh Yadav to stand together

<p>New Delhi: In what is seen as a message by the Congress ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections next year, its top leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday greeted Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on his birthday. </p><p>Rahul promised Akhilesh to stand together to ensure "social justice" through the participation of the 'PDA' or 'Pichda (Backward), Dalit (and) Adivasi'.</p>.Rahul urges party leaders to support 'Chhatron ki goonj' to bring new, equitable education system. <p>Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul has been using social justice as the baseline of his campaign but his specific reference to 'PDA', a pet coinage of the socialist leader, in his post on X addressed to Akhilesh is viewed as the I.N.D.I.A. bloc's campaign theme in the UP polls as also its keenness to ensure a smooth seat sharing exercise in the state.</p><p>"Warmest birthday greetings to Akhilesh Yadav-ji. Together, we will fulfill our commitment to social justice through the participation of the PDA. Wishing you good health and a happy, prosperous life," Rahul said on X.</p>.<p> Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge too wished Akhilesh, "Together, we will continue to advance towards social justice, inclusive development and strengthening democracy and the Constitution."</p><p>With the SP and Congress alliance winning 43 seats with 33.84 per cent and 9.53 per cent votes respectively in 2024 Lok Sabha elections riding a campaign designed on "saving" the Constitution, both the parties want to extend the ties to the Assembly elections. Congress is looking at an allotment of 80-100 from 403 seats by Samajwadi Party.</p><p>In 2022 Assembly elections, both parties fought separately with SP improving its vote share from 21.8 per cent in 2017 to 32.06 per cent and Congress’ dipping from 6.25 per cent to 2.33 per cent. In 2017, both parties fought the polls in alliance while five years later, they found themselves fighting against each other.</p><p>Lately, Rahul's birthday greetings have given ample indications about Congress' future movement towards coalition partners. He otherwise made tame greetings to DMK chief MK Stalin, omitting references like "my elder brother", in the run-up to the Tamil Nadu elections when he supported a section in the party that wanted to ditch the DMK and join hands with Vijay-led TVK.</p><p>Soon after the results showed that DMK was on the backfoot losing to TVK, Congress joined hands with the Vijay-led party and entered the government. </p><p>However, responding to a "matter of fact" greetings by Stalin on June 19, Rahul in his response was eloquent about "our shared resolve to defend the idea of India, our Constitution, and federalism will continue to guide us - this is the fight for the very soul of our democracy, and we will wage it together, until we win."</p><p>At a meeting of I.N.D.I.A. bloc on June 8 which Stalin's party refused to attend, Rahul had said he could vouch for the DMK that “everyone will be in this room” when it comes to "defending the idea of India". He as well as Kharge had also last month posted a message on DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi's birth anniversary.</p>