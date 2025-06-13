Menu
Ahmedabad plane crash: Jaishankar thanks foreign leaders, govts for their condolences

'Thank all foreign leaders and Governments for their condolences at the tragic loss of lives in the Ahmedabad air crash. We appreciate this deeply,' Jaishankar said in a post on X.
PTI
Last Updated : 13 June 2025, 08:21 IST

Published 13 June 2025, 08:21 IST
India NewsGujaratAir IndiaS JaishankarAhmedabad

