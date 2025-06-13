<p>A man who flew from Delhi to Ahmedabad in the same Air India aircraft two hours before it <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/gujarat/air-india-confirms-241-dead-in-ahmedabad-plane-crash-3584011">crashed shortly after takeoff</a> from the Ahmedabad airport on Thursday.</p><p>The Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner (VT-ANB) aircraft was carrying 242 passengers and crew members. The passengers comprised 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, seven Portuguese nationals and one Canadian national.</p><p>The passenger who had travelled in the same Air India aircraft before the crash, claimed that he noticed unusual things about it.</p>.<p>In a post on X, the person named Akash Vatsa wrote, "I was in the same damn flight 2 hours before it took off from AMD. I came in this from DEL-AMD. Noticed unusual things in the place. Made a video to tweet to @airindia i would want to give more details. Please contact me. @flyingbeast320 @aajtak @ndtv @Boeing_In #planecrash #AI171."</p><p>In a reply to his own post, he shared a picture of his boarding pass and said, "People who wanted to check the credibility. Here's my boarding pass. Man, why would I firstly record video of the same plane and then post it?"</p>.<p>At least five MBBS students, one PG resident doctor and the wife of a superspecialist doctor of the BJ Medical College in Ahmedabad were <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/gujarat/ahmedabad-plane-crash-at-least-5-mbbs-students-1-pg-resident-doctor-wife-of-superspecialist-dead-60-injured-3583639">killed</a> and over 60 medical students injured due to the crash, the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) claimed.</p><p>The search was also on for the aircraft's black box -- the flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder -- for clues to understand what happened in the last crucial moments of the doomed flight to London's Gatwick airport.</p><p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/gujarat/pm-modi-meets-plane-crash-survivor-injured-victims-at-hospital-in-ahmedabad-3584175">met those injured</a> in the plane crash at the civil hospital in Ahmedabad.</p><p>He also met Vishwas Kumar Ramesh, the lone survivor of the tragedy in which 265 people lost their lives on Thursday.</p><p>Modi visited the C7 ward of the hospital, where 25 injured people are undergoing treatment.</p>