Ahmedabad police book Bengaluru-based X user for posting video "tarnishing Gujarat's health services"

<p>Ahmedabad: Ahmedabad police's cyber cell has filed an FIR against an X user, formerly Twitter, for spreading misinformation by posting a video which is alleged to have "tarnished" the reputation of the state.<br><br>The police have booked X user Payal Gupta whose handle is "MissPayalGupta". The account says that she is a resident of Bengaluru. </p><p>According to the FIR, Gupta has been booked under section 340 (forged documents and electronic records, and establishes penalties for those who use them fraudulently) and section 353(2) (making, publishing, or circulation of statements that are intended to create enmity, hatred, or ill will between different groups) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act.</p><p>The police action came after minister of state for home Harsh Sanghavi took cognisance of the post on the microblogging site and asked the police to take action. </p><p>Sanghavi wrote, "Attention lie spreaders! This video isn't from Gujarat! instructed @dgpgujarat to take strict and immediate actions as per law. Let's stop the spread of misinformation!"</p><p>She posted a video with a caption which read, "After the accident, the patient was brought to the hospital where due to lack of space, he died in agony on the floor!! The video is said to be from Gujarat". </p><p>FIR mentions that the video was actually from Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh and not Gujarat. She has deleted the post. </p><p>It says that Gupta posted the video without verifying it "with a criminal intention to harm the reputation of health services of Gujarat government so that people's trust in Gujarat's health services decline and create hatred and anger." </p><p>Similarly in August, the Ahmedabad Crime Branch arrested a social media user and Congress supporter Prahlad Dalwadi for sharing an alleged concocted Chinese video of pothole filled roads claiming to be depicting the condition of roads in Gujarat.</p>