Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Ahmedabad police book Bengaluru-based X user for posting video "tarnishing Gujarat's health services"

The police have booked X user Payal Gupta whose handle is "MissPayalGupta.
Satish Jha
Last Updated : 05 November 2024, 14:25 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 November 2024, 14:25 IST
India NewsBengaluruCrimeAhmedabadArrest

Follow us on :

Follow Us