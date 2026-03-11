Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

AI-controlled toys serious threat for safety of children, action being taken: Vaishnaw

Replying to a question by BJP member C M Ramesh, Vaishnaw said that the government recently issued rules to mitigate harm from synthetically generated content.
Last Updated : 11 March 2026, 17:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 March 2026, 17:00 IST
India NewsAshwini VaishnawArtificial Intelligence

Follow us on :

Follow Us