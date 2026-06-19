AI does 37% of entry-level work in India, says study

<p>Bengaluru: India’s leapfrog moment in<a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/artificial-intelligence"> AI</a> is here. The country is at the forefront of AI’s transformation of work, with 37% of entry-level tasks performed by AI, surpassing the global average of 33%.</p>.<p>According to a study by Cognizant and Pearson, AI is reshaping the hiring process from the ground up as 96% of HR leaders expect entry-level roles to evolve into positions where employees supervise or manage AI systems within the next five years.</p>.<p>The study, ‘The AI Workforce Pulse: The Adaptability Imperative’, found that nearly all HR professionals are increasing their focus on AI skills even for non-technical roles.</p>.Artificial Intelligence to be Included in School Education from Class 8 to 12: CM Dr. Yadav.<p>In India, about 80% of organisations report that AI is enabling employees to focus on higher-value work, compared to 77% globally. The findings are based on a survey of 750 HR leaders across the US, UK and India.</p>.<p>One of the key highlights of the study is that 94% anticipate that AI will generate entirely new entry-level roles.</p>.<p>Fluency with AI systems is becoming a baseline hiring criterion as this applies across roles that have never traditionally been defined as technical, like marketing, legal, or operations.</p>.<p>Rajesh Varrier, President – Global Operations and Chairman & Managing Director, Cognizant India, said, “We are seeing a fundamental redesign of roles, where early-career talent is expected to work alongside AI and focus on higher-value outcomes. This shift underscores the necessity for extensive reskilling and improved managerial effectiveness, both of which are key in an economy increasingly shaped by AI.”</p>.<p>AI is reshaping the talent landscape and exposing the limits of traditional talent and learning models, said Kathy Diaz, Chief People Officer, Cognizant.</p>.<p>“With the fundamental shift in entry-level tasks and skill requirements changing rapidly, organisations must rethink how they hire and develop talent at pace,” Diaz added.</p>.<p>The new findings build on Cognizant’s earlier <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/new-york">New Work</a>, New World 2026 study, which found that AI is already impacting 93% of jobs. After hiring 20,000 fresh graduates in 2025, the company expects to exceed that number in 2026.</p>.<p><strong>Findings</strong> </p><p>1. 80% of organisations report AI is enabling employees to focus on higher-value work, compared to 77% globally </p><p>2. 94% of HR professionals anticipate that AI will generate entirely new entry-level roles </p><p>3. HR professionals increasing focus on AI skills even for non-technical roles</p><p>4. Fluency with AI systems becoming a baseline hiring criterion</p>