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AI does 37% of entry-level work in India, says study

The study, ‘The AI Workforce Pulse: The Adaptability Imperative’, found that nearly all HR professionals are increasing their focus on AI skills even for non-technical roles.
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 21:44 IST
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Published 18 June 2026, 21:44 IST
India NewsIndiaArtificial Intelligence

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