Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

AI development should serve humanity without overdependence on few global powers: Emmanuel Macron

He also highlighted the transformative potential of ethical AI adoption across sectors, particularly in healthcare, to enhance productivity and accelerate scientific discovery.
Last Updated : 18 February 2026, 23:28 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 February 2026, 23:28 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsEmmanuel MacronAI

Follow us on :

Follow Us