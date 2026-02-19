<p>New Delhi: Emphasising that AI development serves humanity without overdependence on a few global powers, French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday underscored the need for India and France to build sovereign AI capacity and talent. </p><p>In a move to strengthen Indo-French cooperation in healthcare and emerging technologies, Union Health Minister J P Nadda and Macron on Wednesday inaugurated an Indo-French Centre for AI in Health (IF-CAIH) at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi. </p><p>"India and France are committed to developing the computing capacity and talent necessary to build our own trusted AI systems, as we cannot rely solely on technologies created and managed elsewhere," Macron said. </p><p>Emphasising responsible governance, Macron said, "AI must serve humanity – with strong protection for children, transparency in algorithms to address bias, and a firm commitment to preserving linguistic and cultural diversity – areas where India and France share a common vision." </p><p>He also highlighted the transformative potential of ethical AI adoption across sectors, particularly in healthcare, to enhance productivity and accelerate scientific discovery. </p>.French President Macron concludes Mumbai visit, heads to Delhi for AI Impact Summit.<p>The IF-CAIH is a pioneering initiative aimed at advancing AI-driven research, medical education and clinical innovation to address complex healthcare challenges. </p><p>It marks a significant milestone in India-France collaboration in digital health and reinforces Bharat's vision of becoming a global leader in equitable and technology-enabled healthcare solutions, an official statement said. </p><p>The launch coincided with the 'Rencontres Universitaires Et Scientifiques De Haut Niveau' (RUSH), a series of academic and scientific meetings being held at AIIMS Delhi on February 18-19, coordinated by the French Embassy. </p><p>A dedicated session titled 'Indo-French Forum: AI in Brain Health and Global Healthcare' brought together leading scientists, clinicians, policymakers and academic leaders from both countries. </p><p>The IF-CAIH has been established pursuant to an MoU signed between AIIMS Delhi, Sorbonne University in Paris, and the Paris Brain Institute. </p><p>The initiative draws academic collaboration from IIT-Delhi and leading French institutions, promoting interdisciplinary research in AI, brain health and global healthcare systems. </p><p>It builds upon the ongoing institutional cooperation between India and France in priority areas such as digital health, antimicrobial resistance (AMR), human resources for health, and responsible use of health data, the statement said. </p>