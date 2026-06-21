AI fuels India's next data centre boom; pipeline crosses 8.3 GW: Report

<p>Mumbai: India's <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/data-centre">data centre</a> industry is entering a new phase of hyper-growth, driven by the explosive rise of artificial intelligence (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/artificial-intelligence">AI</a>), cloud computing and data localisation requirements, with the country's future development pipeline swelling to an estimated 8.33 GW — more than five times its current operational capacity.</p><p>According to a report by Knight Frank India, the scale of planned investments signals a major transformation in India's digital infrastructure landscape as hyperscalers, cloud service providers, AI operators and institutional investors race to build capacity for the next generation of computing demand.</p><p>India currently has 322.4 MW of data centre capacity under construction and another 2,920.2 MW in committed projects. A further 5,406 MW is at the early development stage, taking the total future pipeline to 8,326.6 MW (8.33 GW).</p>.Data centre boom faces climate reality as India emerges as risk hotspot.<p>The report suggests that AI-led demand is becoming the biggest catalyst for the sector, as companies require significantly larger computing power, storage and processing capabilities than conventional cloud applications.</p><p>"India's data centre growth story is increasingly becoming a tale of regional specialisation," said Viral Desai, International Partner and Senior Executive Director, Knight Frank India.</p><p>While Mumbai continues to anchor hyperscale deployments due to its connectivity advantages, Hyderabad is emerging as a preferred AI infrastructure destination, and Chennai is strengthening its position as a strategic gateway for international digital traffic, he said.</p><p><strong>Mumbai remains India's data centre capital</strong></p><p>Mumbai continues to dominate India's data centre ecosystem, accounting for nearly 45 per cent of the country's future pipeline.</p><p>The city has a total development pipeline of 3.75 GW, comprising 173 MW under construction, 1.54 GW in committed projects and 2.21 GW in early-stage developments.</p>.Many planned data centres exposed to climate hazards: Study.<p>Its leadership is underpinned by extensive fibre connectivity, robust power infrastructure, proximity to financial institutions and multiple international subsea cable landing stations that connect India with global data networks.</p><p><strong>Hyderabad emerges as AI hub</strong></p><p>Hyderabad has consolidated its position as India's second-largest future data centre market, with a pipeline of 1.93 GW.</p><p>The city has 32.7 MW under construction, 633.5 MW in committed developments and nearly 1.3 GW in the early-stage pipeline.</p><p>Industry observers attribute Hyderabad's rapid rise to proactive state policies, lower operating costs and increasing investments by global technology companies building AI and cloud infrastructure.</p><p><strong>Chennai strengthens connectivity role</strong></p><p>Chennai's future pipeline has reached 1.36 GW, reinforcing its importance as India's digital gateway to Southeast Asia.</p><p>The city benefits from strong subsea cable connectivity, competitive power tariffs and favourable policy support, making it increasingly attractive for international operators.</p>.From Mumbai to Bengaluru | Most preferred cities for data centre hubs in India.<p><strong>NCR, Pune and Bengaluru expand</strong></p><p>Among other markets, Delhi-NCR has a development pipeline of 541.4 MW, followed by Pune with 425.6 MW and Bengaluru with 182 MW.</p><p>Kolkata's future pipeline currently stands at 133.4 MW.</p><p>Knight Frank noted that the significant proportion of early-stage projects — nearly two-thirds of the overall pipeline — reflects growing investor confidence in India's long-term digital economy prospects.</p><p><strong>New infrastructure cycle</strong></p><p>Industry experts believe the country is entering a fresh data centre expansion cycle, driven by the convergence of AI adoption, enterprise digitisation, cloud migration and regulatory requirements around data localisation.</p><p>With the future pipeline already exceeding 8 GW against a current live operational capacity of about 1.6 GW, India is positioning itself among the world's fastest-growing data centre markets and could emerge as a major global hub for hyperscale, cloud and AI infrastructure over the next decade.</p>