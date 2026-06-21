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AI fuels India's next data centre boom; pipeline crosses 8.3 GW: Report

India currently has 322.4 MW of data centre capacity under construction and another 2,920.2 MW in committed projects.
Last Updated : 21 June 2026, 04:23 IST
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Published 21 June 2026, 04:23 IST
India NewsArtificial IntelligenceData centre

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