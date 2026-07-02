Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

'AI hallucinations in judiciary': Supreme Court says zero tolerance towards citing fake judgments, tells BCI to frame rules

The bench asked the Bar Council of India to urgently constitute a committee to frame guidelines and disciplinary measures to prevent lawyers from submitting fake AI-generated precedents before courts.
Last Updated : 02 July 2026, 12:24 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 July 2026, 12:24 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtArtificial Intelligence

Follow us on :

Follow Us