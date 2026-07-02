'AI hallucinations in judiciary': Supreme Court says zero tolerance towards citing fake judgments, tells BCI to frame rules

<p>New Delhi: The<a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court"> Supreme Court </a>on Thursday cautioned against the unchecked use of <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/artificial-intelligence">Artificial Intelligence</a> in the legal system, declaring a policy of zero tolerance towards fake or “hallucinated” precedents generated by AI tools that are increasingly creeping into courtrooms.</p><p>Observing that decisions based on fabricated material undermine the rule of law, a bench of Justices P S Narasimha and Alok Aradhe set aside orders passed by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) and the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) in an insolvency case after finding they relied on non-existent AI-generated judgments.</p><p>“A decision of a court or an adjudicating authority, based on material which is fake and hallucinated, is no decision at all, and amounts to subversion of the rule of law,” the bench emphatically stated.</p>.Supreme Court releases draft guidelines for AI in Indian courts, bars its use for core judicial decision-making.<p>The bench asked the Bar Council of India (BCI) to urgently constitute a committee to frame guidelines and disciplinary measures to prevent lawyers from submitting fake AI-generated precedents before courts.</p><p>The court's strong observations came while dealing with insolvency proceedings initiated by Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd against Essel Infraprojects Ltd (EIL) in August 2024. EIL had acted as a corporate guarantor for loans taken by its subsidiary. </p><p>The court restored the bank’s plea under Section 7 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code to the NCLT for fresh adjudication within two weeks.</p><p>In its judgment,the bench likened the spread of AI-hallucinated material in the justice system to the release of methyl isocyanate. </p><p>“It is invisible, insidious, and catastrophic by the time anyone notices. It not only contaminates but takes away the very lifeblood of judicial determination,” the bench said.</p><p>The judgment highlighted the deeper risks of over-dependence on AI, warning that it could gradually erode human thinking, reasoning, and the ability to distinguish between 'dharma and adharma.' </p><p>“If thinking is delegated and it forms a habit, it will have serious consequences for the core of human existence,” the bench observed.</p><p>Describing the pursuit of truth as a “saadhana”, the court stressed the need for disciplined mental training and scientific temper to maintain the integrity of judicial processes.</p><p>The court made it clear that citing non-existent AI-generated judgments amounts to misconduct by advocates, while reliance on such material by judges is a serious lapse. </p><p>It directed that any decision tainted even slightly by hallucinated material must be set aside.</p><p>"Irrespective of whether such material had a direct or indirect bearing on the decision-making, such decisions are to be set aside even if an iota of fake or hallucinated material enters the decision-making process, as it would violate the sanctity of adjudication,'' the bench said. </p><p>The court clarified that its ruling does not discourage the legitimate use of AI as a tool, but only the uncritical reliance on fabricated content presented as authentic legal precedents.</p><p>With this verdict, the court has sent a clear message to the legal fraternity as artificial intelligence becomes more prevalent in research and drafting, urging courts and lawyers alike to exercise utmost caution and verification to safeguard the sanctity of justice.</p>