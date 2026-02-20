Menu
AI Impact Summit 2026 | $250 billion investment commitment, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

The Minister also said that the government would soon begin work on AI Mission 2.0, which will focus on developing 'a totally new level of models, common compute, safety'.
Last Updated : 20 February 2026, 16:33 IST
Published 20 February 2026, 16:33 IST
India NewsAshwini VaishnawArtificial Intelligence

