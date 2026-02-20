<p>New Delhi: Union IT Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ashwini-vaishnaw">Ashwini Vaishnaw</a> said on Friday that India AI Impact Summit 2026 has attracted investment commitments of over US dollars 250 billion related to infrastructure. </p><p>Around US dollars 20 billion committed by venture capitalists and deep tech funding. The investment commitments are largely linked to infrastructure required to power India’s <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/artificial-intelligence">AI</a> ecosystem -- including data centres, semiconductor facilities, high-performance computing capacity and digital connectivity, the Minister told reporters here. </p>.All major countries signed India AI Impact Summit declaration; tally likely to cross 80: Vaishnaw.<p>Insisting that the Summit was a grand success, the Minister said that there were over five lakh visitors and drew significant interest from global technology players, investors and startups. "The World has confidence in India's role in the new AI age," he said. </p><p>The Minister also said that the government would soon begin work on AI Mission 2.0, which will focus on developing “a totally new level of models, common compute, safety” and expanding foundational capabilities across the AI stack. </p><p>All major nations, which matter in the artificial intelligence space, have signed the India AI Impact Summit 2026 declaration and it will be announced on Saturday after the conclusion of the event. </p><p>The minister said that over 70 countries have already signed the declaration, and the number is expected to cross 80.</p>