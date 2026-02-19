LIVE AI Impact Summit 2026 India Live | PM Modi to deliver inaugural speech at 10:15 am

Hello readers! Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the India AI Impact Summit 2026 today, which aims to position the country as a leader in the field of artificial intelligence and envisions a future where the technology advances humanity. The event is set to commence with an opening ceremony where PM Modi will deliver the inaugural speech. Stay tuned to DH for all the latest updates about the inauguration ceremony of AI Impact Summit 2026.