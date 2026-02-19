Menu
Hello readers! Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the India AI Impact Summit 2026 today, which aims to position the country as a leader in the field of artificial intelligence and envisions a future where the technology advances humanity. The event is set to commence with an opening ceremony where PM Modi will deliver the inaugural speech. Stay tuned to DH for all the latest updates about the inauguration ceremony of AI Impact Summit 2026.
Last Updated : 19 February 2026, 03:34 IST
08:0219 Feb 2026

AI Impact Summit 2026 India Live | India well positioned to be leader in AI Summit: Rishi Sunak

08:0219 Feb 2026

AI Impact Summit 2026 India Live | 'Those who lack intelligence shouldn't speak about AI': BJP slams Congress over remark on AI Impact Summit 2026

07:3619 Feb 2026

AI Impact Summit 2026 India Live | PM Modi to address the AI Impact Summit 2026 opening ceremony

Published 19 February 2026, 02:34 IST
