The Tuesday Interview | 'AI is an aid, not a substitute for human element in healthcare'

There are gaps. I feel we could channel that even more. My feeling is that we are seeing medical science; whatever development happens, it’s because of technology. The human body has not changed too much. It takes centuries to change the human body. What has changed is how we understand the human body. Through technology, we understand the human body better because of imaging techniques. The study is what we do; that has changed the way we understand the human body, the way we operate, the drug discovery, everything, has come through other sciences; medical science is where it is. And everything else is added because of technology. Bengaluru is blessed with phenomenal technology. So we really can lead the world as to where we go next. And I really think we have always looked to the West to find solutions to our problems. The time has come for us as a nation to look inward and work out solutions for ourselves. I think we are absolutely capable of doing that. And that bridging should happen more intensely.