'AI is getting dangerous day by day,' say netizens as deepfake of Alia Bhatt surfaces

The recent deep fake shows the Bollywood celebrity down a GRWM (get read with me) trend where she appears to be trying out a black kurta and putting make up on.

"AI is getting dangerous day by day," commented one user on the Instagram post that now remains deleted while another wrote: "I really hope you have consent for using the AI that uses real human faces."

The Instagram account where this video was initially posted and was later taken down is run by one Sameeksha Avtr in the name of unfixface. Even though the profile has a disclaimer in the bio that clarifies that all videos on the page have been made using AI "only for entertainment purpose," several Instagram users thought that the account admin actually looked like Alia Bhatt in real life as many of them commented: "You look like Alia Bhatt."

In another video the admin used a clip from the actor's movie Gully Boy in an attempt to show Alia Bhatt's reaction after she finds out these videos insinuating that her career will be over since she sees these reels.