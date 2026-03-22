<p>Chief Justice of India <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=chief%20justice">Surya Kant</a> on Saturday said Artificial Intelligence (AI) should be integrated into judiciary to strengthen the institution without undermining its core functions.</p><p>Speaking after inaugurating a one-day seminar on "<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=AI">Artificial Intelligence</a>-Prevention and Resolution of Disputes" at the Karnataka Judicial Academy, organised in collaboration with the UIA India Chapter, Bar Association of India and the National Law School of India University, the chief justice said should be used to reduce delays and handle large volumes of records and not to deliver judgements. </p><p>"AI should assist in handling large volumes of data and records, identifying patterns, and reducing procedural delays. However, it must not encroach upon the core judicial function of delivering judgments," the CJI said. </p>.Stop viewing arbitration as a 'stepson' to courts: CJI Surya Kant.<p>Kant warned about AI tools dominating decision-making, leading to compromise transparency and accountability within the justice delivery system.</p><p>He stressed that the final stage of pronouncing judgement must remain in human hands.</p><p>"The final stage of the judicial process, pronouncement of judgments, must remain firmly in human hands," he said, adding that judges must rely on their reasoning, experience and analytical abilities while delivering verdicts.</p><p>He emphasised that technology is an enabler and that AI should only be used as a tool for better functioning. </p><p>"AI should function only as a tool or pathway, while the direction must always be determined by human intellect," he said.</p>.'Use of AI generated fake judgments to be treated as misconduct': Supreme Court cautions trial courts.<p>Additionally, Karnataka High Court Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru raised concerns about the evolving role of AI in the judiciary at the event. He questioned whether it would remain an aid to human decision-making or become a substitute that diminishes the role of judges.</p><p>Bakhru also highlighted both opportunities and risks of AI, saying that the technology can enable predictive analysis of disputes and improve efficiency, while AI-supported online dispute resolution platforms can facilitate faster and cost-effective disposal of cases.</p><p>He added that judicial independence, transparency and legality must remain the priority and the use of AI must be guided by clearly defined principles.</p><p>Bar Association of India President Prashant Kumar said AI has enabled rapid translation of court judgments into local languages, improving accessibility for people in rural areas and aiding lawyers in communicating with clients. </p>.<p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>