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AI must strengthen, not encroach delivering judgments: CJI Surya Kant

He stressed that the final stage of pronouncing judgement must remain in human hands.
Last Updated : 22 March 2026, 04:36 IST
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Published 22 March 2026, 04:36 IST
India NewsCJISupreme CourtJudiciaryKarnataka High Court

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