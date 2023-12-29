AI-powered “Gandhipedia” now accessible to people

The AI-powered portal on Mahatma Gandhi – “Gandhipedia”, under development since 2019, has been unveiled.



The site, developed through a collaboration between IIT Kharagpur, IIT Gandhinagar, and the National Council of Science Museums (NCSM), was officially launched in Kolkata’s Science City, last Wednesday.



The AI-backed repository will provide an in-depth knowledge of the “societal impact” of Mahatma’s “life, philosophy, and teachings”, an official release stated.



“Gandhipedia serves as an immersive digital homage to Mahatma Gandhi. It sheds new light on his life, principles, and teachings, embodying a project initially announced during the 2019 budget speech by the Hon’ble Finance Minister of India, Smt. Nirmala Sitaraman,” the release added.



With an intent to take Gandhian values to the youth, and the society, the portal has now been made accessible to the people, and is expected to provide information on all aspects related to Mahatma Gandhi.



The site (https://gandhipedia150.in/en/gandhipedia_home) provides information with options to look up for texts, letters, persons, places, events, organisations associated with the Mahatma. The collected works, virtual tours, photos and videos are the other options to explore.



“More than just an archival platform, it offers an interactive and immersive journey into the life and teachings of the Father of the Nation. Network mapping within his writings facilitates swift access to specific information. The portal showcases historically significant individuals and places, offering virtual tours, visual narratives through photos/videos, and insights into Gandhi’s correspondences,” the official note added.