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AI showing discrimination, inherent bias towards poor: CJI Surya Kant

The CJI said he believes Dinkar's poetry focuses on social justice like the law which also highlights social equality and harmony in society.
Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 16:41 IST
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Published 06 May 2026, 16:41 IST
India NewsCJIArtificial Intelligencepoorbias

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