AI showing discrimination, inherent bias towards poor: CJI Surya Kant

<p>New Delhi: Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Wednesday said despite its growing influence, artificial intelligence is showing inherent bias against the poor, and stressed that social justice remains the cornerstone of a humane and equitable society.</p>.<p>Speaking at the 8th Dinkar Memorial Lecture on "Rashmirathi: The Epic of Social Justice" organised by NGO Respect India, CJI Kant said the ideals of equality and human dignity were powerfully echoed in the works of Ramdhari Singh Dinkar, long before they were incorporated into the Constitution of India.</p>.Justice no longer something one must travel to seek: CJI Surya Kant.<p>Speaking about AI, the CJI said that reports have started coming that the technology also discriminates and is sometimes biased.</p>.<p>Recalling his childhood days, the CJI said that his family encouraged him to study Dinkar and other great writers such as Munshi Premchand, Suryakant Tripathi Nirala, Harivansh Rai Bachhan and Mahadevi Varma.</p>.<p>He said the poetry of these great writers not only gave a healing touch during the freedom struggle but also aroused a sense of revolution among the masses. Similarly, the law should also provide solace to the people, he said.</p>.<p>The CJI, who addressed the gathering in Hindi, said he believes Dinkar's poetry focuses on social justice like the law which also highlights social equality and harmony in society.</p>.<p>He said that Dinkar was given the title of 'Rashtrakavi' by Mahatma Gandhi because his writings reflected the soul of the nation, its aspirations, pain and struggle.</p>.Biggest challenge is limited access to justice, not lack of laws: CJI Surya Kant.<p>Recalling lessons from Dinkar's epic Rashmirathi, the CJI emphasised that justice, self-respect and human dignity must remain at the centre of society.</p>.<p>"In a democracy, equality, dignity and social harmony are essential. Merely passing laws is not enough unless every individual is treated with dignity and respect," he said.</p>.<p>Justice Kant expressed concern that even seven decades after it was written, inequalities continue to persist, and underlined that the ideals and practices of social justice form the foundation of a just social order.</p>.<p>The CJI said that writers have always inspired society and in law, people talk about poetic justice, which also came from these great poets.</p>.<p>Speaking about AI, the CJI said that reports have started coming in that the technology also discriminates and is sometimes biased.</p>.<p>The programme was organised by NGO Respect India and was attended by Supreme Court Bar Association president Vikas Singh and Lok Sabha MP Manoj Tiwari, who was conferred with 'Dinkar Sanskriti Samman'.</p>.<p>Singh said, "Dinkar's writings reflect the foundational principles of justice rooted in our civilisational ethos. This platform connects literary thought with contemporary legal and societal discourse." Manish Kumar Chaudhary, founder and general secretary of NGO 'Respect India', said, "This memorial lecture is a tribute to Dinkar ji's legacy and his ideas that continue to inspire generations. We want this platform to bring together culture, ideas and social responsibility." Former Delhi University professor Rameshwar Rai said on the occasion, "Dinkar's work remains relevant even today, offering insights into social justice, human values and the way society evolves." Supreme Court judge Justice P B Varale was also present on the occasion, among several senior lawyers and students of colleges and universities. </p>