<p>New Delhi: Noida-based Galgotias University was on Wednesday asked to leave the expo associated with the India AI Impact Summit after it came under fire for <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/galgotias-universitys-orion-robot-showcased-at-delhi-ai-impact-summit-is-a-chinese-made-robodog-available-online-3902669">displaying a Chinese-made robodog as their own</a> and the government faced backlash from the Opposition.</p><p>Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rahul-gandhi">Rahul Gandhi</a> took to X to say, “Instead of leveraging India’s talent and data, the AI summit is a disorganised PR spectacle - Indian data up for sale, Chinese products showcased”, even as government sources said that the private university has been asked to vacate the AI Summit Expo “immediately”.</p><p>This comes close on the heels of the AI summit attracting negative publicity on the opening day on Monday following attendees complaining about patchy mobile and internet coverage, long queues at entry points, overcrowding in hallways, limited access to basic amenities as well as security measures for Prime Minister Narendra Modi keeping them stranded at venue.</p>.'Disorganised PR spectacle': Rahul Gandhi slams Centre over Chinese robodog row at AI Summit .<p>The university made headlines for wrong reasons during the 2024 Lok Sabha election campaign when its students, purportedly at the behest of the university authorities, staged a protest near Congress headquarters against the party's policies.</p><p><strong>'Things may not have been expressed clearly'</strong></p><p>Professor Neha Singh of the university on Wednesday claimed that the controversy happened because things may not have been expressed clearly. The university faced online backlash on Tuesday for showcasing a robotic dog labeled ‘Orion’ at the AI Summit expo even as it came to light that it was Chinese-made ‘Unitree Go2’.</p><p>“I take accountability that perhaps I did not communicate it properly, as it was done with a lot of energy and enthusiasm and very quickly, so I may not have come across as eloquently as I usually do. Also, the intent may not have been properly understood. One important point is regarding the robot dog — we cannot claim that we manufactured it,” she said.</p>.Chinese-made robodog displayed at AI Summit | Galgotias University asked to vacate expo premises.<p>After the online backlash, the university had claimed that it never projected the product as its own but an X Community Note attached to the post by the university claimed that it was misleading, as the institution indeed presented it as its own and referring to it as developed by its team.</p><p>A viral video also showed a person who is part of the university’s Centre of Excellence explaining the robot’s features and claiming that it had been developed internally. </p><p><strong>Embarrassing for India: Congress </strong></p><p>In its official X handle, the Congress alleged that the Narendra Modi government has made a "laughing stock of India globally" with regard to AI. </p>. <p>"In the ongoing AI summit, Chinese robots are being displayed as our own. The Chinese media has mocked us. This is truly embarrassing for India. What is even more shameful is the fact that Modi’s minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is indulging in the same falsehood, promoting China's robots at the Indian summit. The Modi Government has caused irreparable damage to the image of the country — they have reduced AI to a joke — a field in which we could be world leaders given our data power. Brazenly shameless," it said.</p><p>Shiv Sena (UTB) Rajya Sabha Deputy Leader Priyanka Chaturvedi said the university passing off Chinese robot as its own invention is a "shame" and Chinese media having a field day over it makes it worse. </p><p>"All this could have been avoided if before allotting pavilions a thorough credibility check was done of companies/universities/startups and others. The damage this has caused for India and the Summit is big, while they have been asked to vacate their pavilion is a good step, I feel some strict penalty must also be imposed on them," she said on 'X'.</p>.<p><strong>On role of DD News</strong> </p><p>Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Saket Gokhale claimed that the "real shameful part" is that the government-run DD News did an entire feature promoting them. </p><p>"Today, DD News and BJP are the same. The channel runs as a propaganda outlet for BJP. Both the IT Ministry (which organised the summit) and Information and Broadcasting Ministry which controls DD News are headed by the same Minister. Was this fraud perpetrated with full knowledge of Modi’s Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for cheap PR?" he asked.</p>. <p>"Did the BJP receive anything from this private university in return for being platformed at the summit by a govt channel? This incident has become a global embarrassment. Is the purpose of the India AI Summit merely to promote Modi even through fraudulent means? Why has there been pin drop silence from Ashwini Vaishnaw and the Govt on this shameful incident?" he added.</p>