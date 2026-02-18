Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

AI Summit robodog fiasco: Galgotias University under fire; Opposition calls it 'shame', slams 'cheap PR' of Modi govt

AI summit is a disorganised PR spectacle, says Rahul Gandhi; damage caused for India and the summit is big, says Shiv Sena (UTB) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi
Last Updated : 18 February 2026, 08:04 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 February 2026, 08:04 IST

Follow us on :

Follow Us