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AI171 crash investigators did not give much importance to lone survivor's statement: Pilots body

In the interim statement on the progress of the probe, the AAIB said it remains firmly committed to conducting a thorough, independent, objective and evidence-based investigation.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 16:48 IST
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Published 12 June 2026, 16:48 IST
India Newspilotsinvestigationair india crash

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