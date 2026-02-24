<p>As a counter to the Rs 5,000 cash dole disbursed to 1.31 crore women by the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dmk">DMK</a> government, the AIADMK on Tuesday announced a one-time assistance of Rs 10,000 to every household to offset the financial burden caused by rising taxes and utility charges if the party comes to power after the April-May assembly elections.</p><p>AIADMK, which criticised the cash assistance by Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mk-stalin">M K Stalin’s</a> dispensation, also announced cash doles to unemployed youth, enhanced the compensation provided to fishermen during the non-fishing period, and Rs 1,000 to ration card holders along with gift hampers during the Pongal festival.</p><p>The announcements, as a result of competitive populism, and if implemented, are sure to put additional burden on the already strained exchequer – the state’s overall debt is likely to touch Rs 10.71 lakh crore by March 31, 2027, equivalent to 26.35 per cent of GSDP.</p><p>Making the announcements on the birth anniversary of J Jayalalithaa, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/aiadmk">AIADMK</a> general secretary <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/edappadi-k-palaniswami">Edappadi K Palaniswami</a> accused the DMK government of increasing property tax, house tax, and electricity charges, and burdening the people.</p><p>“The AIADMK will stand firmly with every household. Ordinary families should not be punished for the inefficiency of the government. Once we form the government, Rs 10,000 will be given to every household to reduce their day-to-day burden,” Palaniswami said.</p>.DMK govt credits Rs 5,000 special assistance to 1.31 crore women in Tamil Nadu ahead of Assembly polls.<p>The announcement is seen as a direct counter to the Stalin government crediting Rs 5,000 into the bank accounts of 1.31 crore women who receive monthly assistance of Rs 1,000. The AIADMK has already announced several promises, including Rs 2,000 monthly assistance to women and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/free-bus-travel">free travel</a> for men in town buses.</p><p>Asked where he will find funds for implementing such promises, Palaniswami said his government, once coming to power, will constitute a committee of experts to generate revenue for the state to implement cash doles. “Through proper fiscal management, we can implement any kind of promises,” he added.</p><p>Palaniswami also announced a structured financial support through monthly stipends for <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/unemployed">unemployed</a> youth. While unemployed graduates registered with employment exchanges will receive Rs 2,000 per month, youth educated till 12th standard will receive Rs 1,000 per month.</p><p>The fishing ban-period relief would be increased from Rs 8,000 to Rs 12,000, while families would receive an additional Rs 1,000 Pongal cash gift, along with the traditional annual <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pongal">Pongal</a> hampers.</p><p>He also announced the increase of free electricity for handloom weavers from 300 units to 450 units, while for power loom weavers, it will be enhanced from 1,000 units to 1,400 units.</p>