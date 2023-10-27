AIADMK reaches out to influential Thevars post BJP break-up

In the last couple of electoral outings, the AIADMK failed in the region that has sent party veterans M G Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa to the Assembly, due to several factors, including disintegration of the party into several factions.

Senior journalist R Bhagwan Singh said: “By particularly reaching out to Mukulathors by participating in Thevar Jayanthi, EPS is sending out a signal that he shouldn’t be taken as an alien particularly since he has now established himself as the successor to Jayalalithaa.”