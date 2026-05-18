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Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
AIASL employees' protest at Mumbai airport disrupts Air India and AI Express flights, resolved after wage demand assurances.
Key points
• Protest impact
Employees of AIASL, a ground handling agency, protested at Mumbai airport, causing delays to Air India and Air India Express flights.
• Management response
AIASL management engaged with employees, assured them of reviewing demands, and employees resumed work after submitting a written request.
• Operational disruption
Air India acknowledged third-party industrial action impacting operations but did not disclose the number of affected flights.
• AIASL's scale
AIASL handles 650 flights daily across 84 airports, catering to 80 airlines, including major international carriers.
Key statistics
650
Daily flights handled by AIASL
84
Airports served by AIASL
35%
Percentage of international flights handled by AIASL
65%
Percentage of domestic operations handled by AIASL
80
Number of airlines catered to by AIASL
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Published 18 May 2026, 10:20 IST