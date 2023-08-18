AICTE collaborates with Jio Institute for Faculty Development Programme on AI, Data Science

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has partnered with Jio Institute for a Faculty Development Programme on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Data Science (DS).
This collaborative endeavour is being initiated under the ambit of AICTE's ATAL (AICTE Training and Learning) programme, which is designed to upskill and reskill faculty members from AICTE-approved institutions.
Jio Institute, renowned for its world-class AI&DS programme, will serve as the host institution for this 5-day residential faculty development programme.
Prof T G Sitharam, Chairman, AICTE, will inaugurate the programme on 21 August, according to a press statement.
“The programme enables us to provide educators with the necessary skills to navigate intricate educational landscapes, thereby emphasizing our resolve towards academic excellence," he said.
“This programme extends beyond imparting knowledge of AI and Data Science, it empowers educators to cultivate a profound sense of ethical responsibility in their students. We are immensely excited to contribute to advancing the educational standards in India,” adds Dr Palak Sheth, Director, Jio Institute.
The programme will culminate on August 25 with an enlightening discussion on the application of AI in arts and heritage, followed by a visit to the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre and other significant heritage sites in South Mumbai.
The core objective of the programme is to equip participants with insights into establishing effective teaching and learning environments, which is especially pertinent given the growing prevalence of AI-driven information and research.
Encompassing a diverse range of topics, including Data Visualization, Natural Language Processing, Time Series & Optimization, Applications, Generative AI, and Large Language Models, the curriculum will delve into the far-reaching impacts of AI and data sciences across sectors such as science, engineering, healthcare and liberal arts.