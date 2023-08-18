AICTE collaborates with Jio Institute for Faculty Development Programme on AI, Data Science

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has partnered with Jio Institute for a Faculty Development Programme on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Data Science (DS).

This collaborative endeavour is being initiated under the ambit of AICTE's ATAL (AICTE Training and Learning) programme, which is designed to upskill and reskill faculty members from AICTE-approved institutions.

Jio Institute, renowned for its world-class AI&DS programme, will serve as the host institution for this 5-day residential faculty development programme.