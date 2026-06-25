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AIIMS Delhi rolls out social media guidelines for students, staff; warns against misuse of name and logo

The guidelines added that posting, sharing or discussing patient information on social media may invite disciplinary as well as legal action.
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 09:55 IST
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Published 25 June 2026, 09:55 IST
EducationhealthDelhiAIIMSSocial mediastudentsocial media postsMedical EducationResident Doctors

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