AIIMS Delhi rolls out social media guidelines for students, staff; warns against misuse of name and logo

<p>The <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/aiims">All India Institute of Medical Sciences</a> (AIIMS), New Delhi, has issued a set of social media guidelines for students, resident doctors, employees and affiliated bodies, outlining what can and cannot be shared online while representing or being associated with the institute.</p><p>The institute said the guidelines have been framed with immediate effect and are aimed at preventing reputational damage, legal complications and the unauthorised use of the institute's name and branding on digital platforms.</p><p>The memorandum states that while <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/social-media">social media</a> platforms are powerful tools for outreach, engagement and communication, improper use of institutional branding or representation without authorisation can lead to reputational and legal concerns.</p><p>The guidelines apply to undergraduate, postgraduate, doctoral and super-speciality students, resident doctors, faculty members, researchers, administrative staff, departments, centres, student associations, clubs and other affiliated bodies.</p>.<p><strong>Prior approval needed to use AIIMS name and logo</strong></p><p>One of the key provisions relates to the use of AIIMS branding.</p><p>The institute has stated that no student, employee or associated body should use the names "AIIMS", "AIIMS New Delhi", AIIMS logos, emblems or other official branding in any digital or print format without prior written approval from the competent authority.</p><p>The guidelines specifically mention social media posts, event posters, banners and online promotional material.</p><p>It also states that any use of the institute's name or logo must align with official branding standards prescribed by AIIMS.</p>.Supreme Court issues contempt notice to AIIMS acting director.<p><strong>Patient confidentiality cannot be compromised</strong></p><p>AIIMS has directed students and employees to never post, share or discuss patient information, images or case details on social media, even if the patient has not been identified.</p><p>The memorandum notes that such disclosures could violate provisions of the <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/nmc">National Medical Commission</a>'s ethics regulations as well as data protection requirements.</p><p><strong>Restrictions on academic and examination-related content</strong></p><p>The institute has also warned against sharing confidential academic material online.</p><p>The guidelines state that members of the AIIMS community should not engage in plagiarism or academic dishonesty on social media platforms.</p><p>They have also been instructed not to share examination questions, answer keys or other confidential academic materials.</p>.Bengal budget proposes five new districts, AIIMS in north Bengal, expansion of health infrastructure.<p><strong>Rules for official and departmental accounts</strong></p><p>AIIMS has laid down separate norms for social media accounts that represent departments, student groups or institutional bodies.</p><p>Such accounts must be officially registered with the concerned department, provide valid contact details and clearly mention that the content is student-generated or department-generated and not necessarily endorsed by AIIMS.</p><p>The institute has also directed account holders to avoid posting confidential, sensitive or internal information.</p><p>"Maintain a respectful and professional tone aligned with AIIMS values," the guidelines state.</p><p>Sponsored content or collaborations with external brands will require special clearance, according to the memorandum.</p><p><strong>Ban on offensive, political and defamatory content</strong></p><p>The guidelines prohibit the posting or forwarding of content that is harassing, threatening, discriminatory or defamatory.</p><p>Students and employees have also been directed not to post obscene, hateful or inflammatory content.</p><p>The document further advises users to avoid political, religious or defamatory material while operating institutional or associated accounts.</p>.AIIMS INI-SS July 2026 Stage 1 results declared; qualified candidates to appear for departmental assessment.<p><strong>Violations may invite disciplinary action</strong></p><p>AIIMS has warned that violations of the guidelines could result in disciplinary as well as legal action.</p><p>The memorandum lists possible consequences including written warnings, suspension of association or access privileges, derecognition of student bodies and denial of permission for future institutional activities.</p><p>The institute has also noted that misuse of AIIMS identity may attract legal consequences under applicable laws. </p><p>AIIMS has also stated that the concerned department reserves the right to monitor social media activity for compliance with the guidelines.</p><p>In cases of non-compliance, a takedown notice may be issued and content must be removed within 12 hours of notice.</p><p>The institute has directed all Heads of Departments, Centre Chiefs and administrative heads to ensure immediate implementation of the guidelines across students, resident doctors, and employees.</p>