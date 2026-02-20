Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Air Cargo India 2026: Messe Muenchen's global logistics event to be held in Mumbai from Feb 25-27

Organised by Messe Muenchen India, it serves as the premier B2B networking platform for the global air freight and logistics ecosystem.
Last Updated : 20 February 2026, 16:31 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 February 2026, 16:31 IST
India NewsMumbaiMaharashtraTradeMumbai news

Follow us on :

Follow Us