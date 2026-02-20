<p>New Delhi: The 11th edition of Air Cargo India 2026 is scheduled to take place from 25–27 February 2026 at the Jio World Convention Centre in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/companies/openai-to-open-offices-in-bengaluru-and-mumbai-later-this-year-3904713">Mumbai</a>. During the same time and in the same location, the debut edition of transport logistic India will also be held.</p><p>Organised by Messe Muenchen India, it serves as the premier B2B networking platform for the global air freight and logistics ecosystem.</p><p>Former international cricketer AB de Villiers has been roped in as Brand Ambassador for transport logistic India 2026.</p><p>The two trade fairs are jointly expected to showcase over 300 Indian and international exhibitors. They have drawn participation from a broad mix of Indian and global players across aviation, logistics, manufacturing and cargo infrastructure, including Air India, IndiGo, Maersk, DHL Logistics, Emirates SkyCargo, CEVA Logistics, Qatar Airways Cargo, Etihad Cargo, Riyadh Air, Bosch, Boeing, Cathay Cargo, a statement said.</p>.FedEx breaks ground on fully automated air cargo hub at Navi Mumbai International Airport.<p>Bhupinder Singh, President – IMEA, Messe München and CEO of Messe Muenchen India, said India’s trade ambitions depend on execution on the ground. "As infrastructure investment accelerates and private players push for higher efficiency, this combined platform brings air cargo and multimodal logistics into one conversation focused on performance, scale and reliability," he said.</p><p>Robert Schönberger, Global Industry Lead, Messe München GmbH, said the India debut marks an important milestone.</p>