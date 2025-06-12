Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Air India Plane Crash Updates | Airline confirms 241 dead in Ahmedabad plane crash

A London-bound Air India plane carrying 242 passengers and crew crashed in a crowded residential area minutes after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport on Thursday. Air India has confirmed that 241 people on board its London-bound flight were killed when the aircraft crashed shortly after takeoff from the Ahmedabad airport. Four MBBS students and a doctor's wife were among those killed after the London-bound Air India plane crashed into residential quarters of the BJ Medical college here on Thursday afternoon, a senior official said.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 13 June 2025, 02:50 IST

Follow Us :

Highlights
19:0612 Jun 2025

Air India Plane Crash LIVE | One survivor found, admitted to hospital: Top cop

19:3112 Jun 2025

Air India Plane Crash LIVE | Tata Group to provide Rs 1 crore to kin of crash victims. They will also cover the medical expenses of those injured

03:0312 Jun 2025

Air India Plane Crash LIVE | Investigation team dispatched to probe AI171 crash: UK PM Keir Starmer

03:0312 Jun 2025

Air India Plane Crash LIVE | 'Inferno created by burning fuel made rescue ops extremely difficult'

03:0312 Jun 2025

Air India Plane Crash LIVE | Working with local authorities to establish facts, provide support: UK High Commission in India

03:0312 Jun 2025

Air India Plane Crash LIVE | 'Inferno created by burning fuel made rescue ops extremely difficult'

03:0312 Jun 2025

Air India Plane Crash LIVE | Investigation team dispatched to probe AI171 crash: UK PM Keir Starmer

03:0312 Jun 2025

Air India Plane Crash LIVE | Ahmedabad plane crash: Four MBBS students, doctor's wife among dead

02:5912 Jun 2025

Air India Plane Crash LIVE | Deeply shocked', 'anguished': Jaishankar, Rajnath on Ahmedabad plane crash

Published 12 June 2025, 09:24 IST
India NewsAir IndiaPlane Crash

Follow us on :

Follow Us