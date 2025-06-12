Air India Plane Crash Updates | Airline confirms 241 dead in Ahmedabad plane crash

A London-bound Air India plane carrying 242 passengers and crew crashed in a crowded residential area minutes after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport on Thursday. Air India has confirmed that 241 people on board its London-bound flight were killed when the aircraft crashed shortly after takeoff from the Ahmedabad airport. Four MBBS students and a doctor's wife were among those killed after the London-bound Air India plane crashed into residential quarters of the BJ Medical college here on Thursday afternoon, a senior official said.