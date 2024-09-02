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Air India, AI Express to operate 48 flights connecting Middle East cities on March 16

The two airlines will have their scheduled operations to Jeddah and Muscat, including a total of 10 flights between Indian cities and Jeddah, a release said.
Last Updated : 15 March 2026, 20:00 IST
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Published 15 March 2026, 20:00 IST
India NewsAviationAir India

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