<p>New Delhi: Air India and Air India Express will operate 48 scheduled and non-scheduled flights to and from the Middle East on Monday.</p>.<p>The two airlines will have their scheduled operations to Jeddah and Muscat, including a total of 10 flights between Indian cities and Jeddah, a release said.</p>.<p>Air India will operate one return service each from Delhi and Mumbai, while Air India Express will operate one flight each from Bengaluru, Kozhikode and Mangalore.</p>.<p>Also, Air India Express will operate 12 scheduled flights to and from Muscat, with one service each from Delhi, Kannur, Mumbai and Thiruvananthapuram and two services from Kochi, Air India said in the release.</p>.'Talks with Iran have yielded some results': Jaishankar on Strait of Hormuz blockade.<p>Earlier in the day, IndiGo said flight operations in Dubai have been further restricted, due to which some of its scheduled services between March 15 and 17 have been affected.</p>.<p>Several airlines have curtailed their operations due to airspace restrictions in the Middle East amid the escalating conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran. </p>