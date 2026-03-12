Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Air India, Air India Express announce 58 flights connecting India and West Asia

Both the airlines will operate one non-scheduled round flight each to Riyadh in Saudi Arabia from Mumbai and Kozhikode, respectively.
Last Updated : 12 March 2026, 09:16 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 March 2026, 09:16 IST
India News

Follow us on :

Follow Us