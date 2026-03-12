<p>Mumbai: Air India and Air India Express will operate 58 scheduled and non-scheduled flights to and from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/middle-east/iran-us-israel-war-live-updates-oil-fields-navy-strait-of-hormuz-uae-kuwait-bahrain-lebanon-donald-trump-key-highlights-mojtaba-khamenei-irgc-israel-netanyahu-3927405">West Asia</a> ensuring connectivity to India during the crisis arising from the conflict situation involving the combine of Israel-US and Iran. <br><br>The flights started on Thursday.<br><br>Both the airlines will operate one non-scheduled round flight each to Riyadh in Saudi Arabia from Mumbai and Kozhikode, respectively. <br><br>The two carriers will also operate their respective scheduled services to and from Jeddah and Muscat with a total of 10 flights to and from Jeddah, and 08 scheduled flights to and from Muscat operated by Air India Express.<br><br>Additionally, Air India will operate one round-trip from Delhi and two round-trips from Mumbai to Jeddah while Air India Express will operate one round-trip each from Bengaluru and Kozhikode to Jeddah.</p>.Travel firms scramble as West Asia airspace closures strand Indian travellers.<p>Air India Express will also operate its scheduled services to Muscat, including one round-trip each from Delhi and Mumbai and two round-trips from Kozhikode.<br><br>In addition to the scheduled services, Air India and Air India Express would operate a total of 40 non-scheduled flights to and from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia, subject to slot availability and other prevailing conditions at the departure stations at that time. <br><br>These flights are being operated with the requisite permissions from the relevant Indian and local regulatory authorities.<br><br>Meanwhile, all Air India flights to and from North America, Europe, Australia and other regions continue to operate as scheduled, with 78 additional flights operating to and from Europe, the United States, Sri Lanka and the Maldives, between 10-18 March.</p>