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Air India, Air India Express cancel all Dubai flights after drone strike sparks fire near airport

A fire broke out at Dubai Airport after it was struck by and Iranian missile. Although no causalities have been reported all flight operation to and fro the airport have been suspended.
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 05:38 IST
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Published 16 March 2026, 05:38 IST
India NewsIranAir IndiaDubaiAir India ExpressWest AsiaMiddle East

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