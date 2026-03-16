<p>Due to the escalating tensions in West Asia, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/air-india">Air India</a> and Air India Express cancelled all flights to Dubai on Monday.</p><p>A fire broke out at Dubai Airport after an Iranian missile struck an oil tanker nearby. Although no causalities have been reported all flight operation to and fro the airport have been suspended. </p><p>In light of the situation, the Indian airliner released a statement confirming the cancellation of all flight to Dubai and assured that they are trying to help all those affected. </p><p>"Dubai Flight Operations Suspended Dubai International Airport has temporarily suspended all flight operations to and from the airport. As a result, Air India and Air India Express flights to and from Dubai have been cancelled for the day," Air India wrote on X (formerly Twitter).</p>.Air India, Air India Express to operate 48 flights to and from West Asia region today.<p>It further added, "We are offering all affected guests the flexibility to choose one of the following options at no additional cost: </p><p>• Rebook to a future travel date, or </p><p>• Cancel and receive a full refund </p><p>"We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused by these unavoidable operational constraints. Air India Express' ad-hoc flight operations to and from Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah, and Sharjah will continue as announced. </p><p>"Our teams remain fully committed to assisting guests and ensuring stranded passengers are brought home safely at the earliest opportunity. Air India guests, for any further assistance, please contact our 24x7 customer support: +91 11693 29333 +91 11693 29999 Air India Express guests can conveniently change or cancel their booking by typing <a href="https://x.com/hashtag/GulfCrisis?src=hashtag_click">#GulfCrisis</a> on Tia, our AI-powered digital assistant, on WhatsApp at +91 63600 12345, or on <a href="https://t.co/CwVDyVNAlI" rel="noopener noreferrer nofollow">http://airindiaexpress.com</a> or the AIX mobile app."</p> .<p>West Asia plummeted into a state of chaos after US and Israel attacked Iran with missiles in a bid to dismantle their Nuclear programme. The strikes also resulted in the killing of their Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.</p><p>Iran retaliated by attacking US bases in UAE, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Dubai. </p>