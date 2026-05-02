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Air India board holds meeting amid West Asia conflict headwinds; plans cost-saving steps

The board meeting took place at Air India's headquarters in Gurugram, Haryana.
Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 18:31 IST
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Published 07 May 2026, 18:31 IST
India NewsAir IndiaWest Asia

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