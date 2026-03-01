<p>New Delhi: Air India has cancelled 22 more international services for Sunday, taking the total number of overseas flight cancellations announced so far to 50 due to the Middle East crisis.</p>.<p>Indian airlines are expected to cancel 444 international flights on March 1 due to airspace restrictions in the Middle East, according to the Civil Aviation Ministry.</p>.<p>The Tata Group-owned airline on Sunday said close monitoring and careful assessment of the evolving situation in the Middle East have necessitated further curtailment of its scheduled operations.</p>.<p>Flights to and from Mumbai-London (AI131/ AI130), Delhi- Birmingham (AI113/ AI118), Delhi-Amsterdam (AI155/ AI156), Delhi-Zurich (AI151/ AI152), Delhi-Milan (AI137 / AI138), Delhi-Vienna (AI153 / AI154) and Bengaluru-London (Heathrow) (AI133 / AI132) have been cancelled for the day.</p>.Air India cancels 28 flights to Europe, US, Canada for March 1.<p>Other cancelled flights are AI157 / AI158 on the Delhi-Copenhagen, AI2017 / AI2018 and AI2015/AI2016 on the Delhi-London (Heathrow), as well as AI2029 / AI2030 on Delhi-Frankfurt routes, the airline said in a post on X.</p>.<p>On Saturday, Air India announced the cancellation of 28 overseas flights on various routes for Sunday.</p>.<p>Aviation regulator DGCA is closely coordinating with airlines to ensure full compliance with safety and operational regulations.</p>.<p>"In view of the prevailing situation, the temporary suspension of select international flights that use Middle East airspace has been extended until 2nd March 2026, 2359 hrs IST," IndiGo said in a post on X.</p>.<p>The conflict between Israel and the US, and Iran has also resulted in multiple airspace closures in the Middle East, massively disrupting flight operations. </p>