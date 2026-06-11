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Air India crash report to miss one year deadline due to unfinished engine examination: Report

Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is likely to release a status report on reasons behind the delay in investigation this week, the report added.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 04:24 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 04:24 IST
India NewsAir IndiaPlane Crash

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