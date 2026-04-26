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Air India embraces AI to enhance ops efficiency, increase revenues, reduce costs

The airline has three types of AI -- predictive, generative and agentic.
Last Updated : 26 April 2026, 13:10 IST
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Published 26 April 2026, 13:10 IST
India NewsAviationAir IndiaArtificial Intelligence

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