Air India Express introduces 'cabin-baggage-only' fares: How do they work?

Air India Express has recently introduced 'cabin baggage-only' fares, marking a renewed effort by an Indian carrier to offer lower-priced options by separating the check-in baggage service, reported The Indian Express.

In 2021, the removal of a regulatory restriction that capped the additional charge for standard 15-kg check-in luggage at Rs 200 opened the door for such fare categories. However, airlines hesitated, anticipating a gradual shift in consumer habits, as Indian travelers were perceived as accustomed to luggage allowances.

Air India Express's move could serve as a catalyst, prompting other Indian carriers, especially budget airlines like IndiGo, Akasa Air, and SpiceJet, to adopt similar fare structures.

While the concept of 'Zero baggage' or 'no check-in baggage' fares is well-established in North America, Europe, and Southeast Asia, it hasn't gained traction in India due to various factors, including regulatory limitations.

How will 'Xpress Lite fares' work?

Air India Express has introduced 'Xpress Lite fares' -- essentially 'zero check-in baggage' fares priced lower than regular fares. These fares include a 3-kg complimentary cabin baggage allowance, in addition to the standard 7 kgs, making the total allowance 10 kgs, the publication further reported.