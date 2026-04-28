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Air India Express introduces eleven new routes to summer schedule

The new routes connect Mumbai and Ahmedabad, while also linking both cities with both Chandigarh and Dehradun, along with expanding the airline’s network from Mumbai with direct connectivity to Patna.
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 10:46 IST
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Published 28 April 2026, 10:46 IST
India NewsAir India

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