<p>Mumbai: Air India Express is introducing eleven new routes in its summer schedule, reinforcing the dominance of its network from major metros to state capitals, economic hubs and popular leisure destinations.</p><p>The new routes connect Mumbai and Ahmedabad, while also linking both cities with both Chandigarh and Dehradun, along with expanding the airline’s network from Mumbai with direct connectivity to Patna. </p>.Air India, AI Express to operate 44 West Asia flights.<p>As part of this network expansion, the airline will offer direct connectivity connecting Pune and Chennai with Bagdogra, a key leisure destination and Gateway to the Eastern Himalayas. Pune-Bagdogra is a route served exclusively by Air India Express, with flights operating five days a week.</p><p>With the introduction of these services from May 1, Air India Express now operates 40 weekly flights from Ahmedabad, 108 from Bagdogra, 27 from Chandigarh, 393 from Delhi, 28 from Dehradun, 62 from Kochi, 86 from Kolkata, 174 from Mumbai, 42 from Patna, and 96 from Pune, according to a statement by Air India Express. </p>