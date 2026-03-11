<p>An Air India Express aircraft operating its Hyderabad-Phuket (Thailand) flight suffered a nose-wheel issue at Phuket Airport, the airline said on Wednesday.</p><p>Authorities suspended flight operations at Phuket airport following the incident since the aircraft is stuck on the runway, a <em>PTI</em> report said quoting sources.</p><p>The number of passengers onboard the Boeing 737-Max8 aircraft was not immediately known.</p><p>"We confirm that our Hyderabad-Phuket flight on March 11 experienced an issue with the nose wheel at Phuket Airport," Air India Express said in a statement.</p><p>Nose wheel is a critical component of an aircraft's landing gear system.</p><p>Flight IX 938 took off from Hyderabad at 6.42 am instead of its scheduled departure time of 6.20 am, and landed at Phuket International Airport 11:40 am local time, according to flight tracking website flightradar24.com.</p><p>"The crew followed all standard protocols, and guests were deplaned," Air India Express said in the statement.</p>.<p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>