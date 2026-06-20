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Air India Express set to open bookings for inaugural international flight to Abu Dhabi

Air India Express is set to start its international services from NMIA to Abu Dhabi on July 15.
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 09:33 IST
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Published 20 June 2026, 09:33 IST
India NewsAbu DhabiAir India Express

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