Air India, Indian Army sign pact for skill development and employment support

<p>Mumbai: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/air-india">Air India </a>has signed a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) with the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/indian-army">Indian Army </a>to enhance training, employability and livelihood opportunities for members of the armed forces community, particularly 'Veer Naris' (war widows) and their children.</p><p>The initiative aims to promote inclusive growth, workforce participation and skill development while contributing to nation-building through engagement with the armed forces community.</p><p>As part of the agreement, Air India has committed targeted employment opportunities through Air India SATS Airport Services Private Limited (AISATS). The programme proposes to recruit up to 20 'Veer Naris' and up to 40 children of 'Veer Naris' for roles across airport operations, including customer services, load and control, and ramp operations.</p>.<p>The initiative will also provide structured vocational training aligned with industry requirements to help create a sustainable, job-ready talent pool while supporting long-term socio-economic empowerment.</p><p>“Air India’s collaboration with the Indian Army reflects a shared purpose — to contribute to a broader nation-building effort,” said P Balaji, Group Head, Governance, Risk, Compliance and Corporate Affairs, Air India.</p><p>“At its core, the initiative is centred around strengthening skills, enabling dignity through opportunity and fostering empowerment. We are committed to creating a scalable model that delivers sustained impact,” he added.</p><p>A key component of the collaboration focuses on strengthening vocational training infrastructure in Army-supported ASHA (Army Special Help Association) Schools, which work for the education and welfare of specially abled children of serving soldiers, veterans and civilians residing in cantonment areas.</p><p>Under the programme, vocational laboratories will be established in 25 ASHA schools. Ten schools have already been included in the pilot phase, while 15 more will be covered during expansion.</p><p>The training facilities will support applied learning in fields such as photography, music, sports, performing arts, painting, beauty and wellness, cooking and hospitality, electrical and technical skills, boutique work and tailoring.</p><p>Air India said the initiative reflects its commitment to social impact and community resilience through sustainable livelihood opportunities.</p>