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Air India, Indian Army sign pact for skill development and employment support

The initiative aims to promote inclusive growth, workforce participation and skill development while contributing to nation-building through engagement with the armed forces community.
Last Updated : 28 May 2026, 06:29 IST
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Published 28 May 2026, 06:29 IST
India NewsIndian ArmyAviationAir India

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