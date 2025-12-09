<p>Mumbai: National carrier Air India is working in close coordination with all stakeholders and has initiated several measures such as CAT III B crew rostering, CAT III B aircraft readiness, network-wide airport readiness, tech-enabled passenger assistance and proactive communications to minimise passenger inconvenience during the ensuing fog season.</p><p>The northern parts of India, including Air India’s primary hub Delhi, experience low visibility due to dense fog with a potential to have a cascading impact on flight schedule across the network. India’s aviation regulator, DGCA, has announced December 10, 2025 - February 10, 2026 as the official fog window this season.</p><p>“Following marked improvements in operations during the fog window last year, and taking cues from the previous years’ experiences, Air India has further strengthened its internal SOPs and adopted proactive measures to address potential fog-related delays and disruptions,” an Air India spokesperson said on Tuesday. </p><p>Air India will ensure adequate cockpit crew, trained in low visibility operations (LVO) through CAT III B or specific instrument landing system (ILS) is in place to operate flights during the critical fog window. This also includes trained crew on stand-by for any exigency.</p><p>Cat III B certified aircraft will be deployed for operations during the fog window at strategic locations that are prone to fog impact.</p><p>The spokesperson said that Air India has been working closely with its airport partners and has initiated proactive measures to minimise inconvenience to passengers during the fog season. </p>.Air India announces waiver on change or cancellation of domestic bookings.<p>"This will include ensuring there are adequate ground support teams to aid passengers and keeping ready care packages with refreshments and other resources at origin as well as diversion airports. Airport teams will monitor delays, make regular announcements, and proactively rebook impacted passengers on alternative flights,” the spokesperson added. </p><p>Flight schedules have been aligned to minimise inconvenience to passengers on long-haul and metro-to-metro flights with onward connectivity. The Integrated Operations Control Centre and teams at key airports across Air India’s domestic network will work round-the-clock to keep every flight running safely and smoothly. </p><p>This includes real-time meteorological forecasts to help prepare for anticipated disruptions, Safety Risk Assessments for severe weather alerts and enabling proactive schedule adjustments.</p><p>Dedicated teams have been set up as part of the Customer Contact team to guide passengers on fog-related queries. Air India will proactively communicate with passengers to minimise inconvenience during the fog season. </p><p>Passengers will receive alerts over SMS, WhatsApp and email before arriving at the airport and real-time updates will continue across the Air India website and social channels.</p><p>Air India has also activated its Fog Care initiative to help passengers in scenarios where there are delays or schedule changes due to situations beyond our control. Under the initiative, flights that are likely to be affected by fog, based on met forecast, are proactively identified and passengers are alerted about any delay or a change in schedule. </p>