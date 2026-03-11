<p>As the ongoing <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-states">US</a>-Israel led military campaign against Iran escalates, full-service carrier Air India and its low-cost arm Air India Express on Tuesday said they will operate a total of 58 scheduled and non-scheduled flights to and from West Asia on March 11.</p><p>Airlines have been operating services cautiously due to airspace restrictions and closures due to the conflict. </p><p>The two carriers will continue their scheduled services to and from Jeddah and Muscat on March 11, Air India said in a statement.</p><p>Air India will operate eight flights to and from Jeddah, while Air India Express will operate 14 scheduled flights to and from Muscat.</p>.Air India, Air India Express to levy fuel surcharge of Rs 399 from March 12 on tickets.<p>On Wednesday, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/air-india">Air India </a>will run one round-trip each from Delhi and Mumbai to Jeddah. Air India Express will operate one round-trip each from Hyderabad and Kozhikode to Jeddah.</p><p><br>Air India Express will also operate its scheduled services to Muscat, including one round-trip each from Delhi, Mumbai, Kannur, Thiruvananthapuram and Tiruchirappalli, and two round-trips from Kochi.</p><p><br>In addition to scheduled services, Air India and Air India Express will operate 36 ad-hoc non-scheduled flights to and from the United Arab Emirates, subject to the availability of slots and other conditions at the departure points.</p><p><br>These flights are being operated with the required permissions from the relevant Indian and local regulatory authorities.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>