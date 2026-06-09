Air India launches 'Easy Connect' flights, brings global connectivity closer to smaller cities

<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/air-india">Air India</a> on Tuesday opened bookings for its first "Easy Connect" flights under the Government of India's hub-and-spoke aviation model, a move aimed at providing seamless international connectivity to passengers from Tier-II and Tier-III cities.</p>.<p>The new service, beginning from Varanasi on June 25, will allow travellers to complete baggage check-in and immigration formalities at their origin airport before connecting to international flights through Delhi, eliminating the need for repeated processing at the hub airport.</p>.<p>The initiative marks the first operational rollout of India's hub-and-spoke strategy, designed to strengthen the country's aviation network by linking smaller cities to global destinations through major hubs.</p>.<p>Under the system, passengers travelling from cities such as Varanasi will be able to check their baggage through to their final overseas destination and complete immigration procedures before departure. Upon arrival in Delhi, they will transit directly as international passengers to connecting flights, significantly reducing transfer time and inconvenience.</p>.<p>Industry experts believe the model could be a game changer for international travellers from non-metro cities who currently have to undertake multiple check-ins, baggage transfers and immigration procedures while connecting through major airports.</p>.<p>Air India's first Easy Connect service, designated AI1111, will operate daily between Varanasi and Delhi. The flight has been scheduled to provide onward connections within four hours to 17 international destinations including London Heathrow, Frankfurt, Milan, Rome, Zurich, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Manila, Phuket, Riyadh and Dubai.</p>.Air India's foundations have been rebuilt; no plans to take up another full-time executive role: CEO Wilson.<p>The airline said future Easy Connect services from other cities will carry flight numbers in the AI11XX series, creating a dedicated identity for the network.</p>.<p>P. Balaji, Group Head for Governance, Risk, Compliance and Corporate Affairs at Air India, said the hub-and-spoke model required extensive coordination between airlines, airports and government agencies.</p>.<p>"The successful implementation of the hub-and-spoke model requires close coordination across airlines, airports and multiple government agencies. We will continue to work with all stakeholders as the model expands to more cities and phases," he said.</p>.<p>The launch comes as India seeks to strengthen its position as a global aviation hub and improve international connectivity beyond major metropolitan centres. The model is expected to support the government's efforts to integrate smaller cities into the country's rapidly expanding air transport network while reducing dependence on foreign transit hubs.</p>.<p>Air India said the Easy Connect network will be expanded to additional cities in phases over the coming months, potentially enabling passengers from dozens of smaller Indian cities to access international destinations through a simplified, single-stop travel experience.</p>