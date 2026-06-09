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Air India launches 'Easy Connect' flights, brings global connectivity closer to smaller cities

The flight has been scheduled to provide onward connections within four hours to 17 international destinations.
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 13:52 IST
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Published 09 June 2026, 13:52 IST
India NewsAir India

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