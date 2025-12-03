<p>New Delhi: Check-in systems of Air India and other airlines faced glitches due to a third party system disruption at various airports, resulting in flight delays on Tuesday evening.</p>.<p>The problem persisted for at least 45 minutes before getting addressed, one of the sources said.</p>.<p>"A third-party system disruption has been affecting check-in systems at various airports, resulting in delays across multiple airlines, including Air India," Air India said in a post on X at 9.49 pm.</p>.DGCA probes Air India after plane flown repeatedly without safety certificate.<p>It also said that airport teams are working diligently to ensure a smooth check-in experience for all passengers and while the system is progressively getting restored, some flights may continue to experience delays.</p>.<p>"The third party system has been fully restored, and check-in at all airports is functioning normally. All our flights are operating as per schedule," the airline said in another post at 10.49 pm. </p>