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Air India pilot sent back from US for allegedly possessing marijuana

The pilot was 'deadheading' to San Francisco. An internal probe has been initiated by Air India, sources added.
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 15:06 IST
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Published 17 April 2026, 15:06 IST
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