<p>New Delhi: An Air India pilot, travelling as a passenger on a flight from the national capital to San Francisco, was allegedly found in possession of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/marijuana">marijuana</a> and was sent back by the US authorities this week, according to sources.</p>.<p>"One of our crew members travelling from Delhi to San Francisco on 14 April, for positioning to operate a subsequent flight, was found to be inadmissible as per local laws and has been sent back to India," an airline spokesperson said in a statement on Friday.</p>.<p>According to sources, the co-pilot was allegedly found in possession of marijuana.</p>.Mumbai-Bengaluru Air India flight makes 'PAN-PAN' call.<p>The pilot was "deadheading" to San Francisco. An internal probe has been initiated by <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/air-india">Air India</a>, sources added.</p>.<p>Generally, 'deadheading' refers to a flight crew travelling as a passenger to his or her base station or to another place for duty.</p>.<p>The airline said appropriate strict disciplinary action would be taken as per laid-down company policies.</p>.<p>"Air India maintains zero-tolerance towards any violation of the law and upholds the highest standards of safety, compliance, and professional conduct," it said in the statement.</p>.<p>Further details could not be ascertained. </p>