Air India plane crash | Probe in final stage, final report due in a month: Minister

<p>Ahmedabad: The probe into the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/air-india">Air India</a> Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crash which killed 260 people last year In <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ahmedabad">Ahmedabad</a> is at the last stage, and the final report is likely to be released within a month, Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu said in Gandhinagar on Friday.</p><p>"It is going to be about a year (of the plane crash). As per the information we have, the investigation is in its final stage and it may take about a month to be completed," Naidu told reporters on the sidelines of the India Aircraft Leasing and Financing Summit 2.0 at GIFT City in state capital Gandhinagar.</p><p>He said, "Such investigations specially related to international flights in which there were citizens from different countries, they can ask any questions. Any institution can raise questions. The final report will be up for scrutiny. Our report has to address all of them. And, therefore, we have to investigate with all seriousness, fairness and transparent manner. The investigation is following this process. Our attempt is to finish the probe as soon as possible. But, we don't have to interrupt the process for this," he said.</p>.Supreme Court asks Centre to file report on procedural protocol followed in Air India plane crash probe.<p>He also said that "Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is carrying out the investigation independently and the government was providing all the resources required." "We expect that the procedure of completing the investigation may take another month," he added.</p><p>On June 12, Air India flight A 171 headed to London Gatwick crashed moments after taking off from Ahmedabad airport, killing 260 people out of which 241 were passengers while the rest died in the crash on the ground.</p><p>Boeing's Bombardier aircraft had crashed into the hostel and mess buildings of BJ Medical College at civil hospital in Ahmedabad. </p><p>In its preliminary report in July, 2025, the AAIB had said that the plane crashed after fuel supply to both the engines were cut off within a gap of seconds after taking off.</p>