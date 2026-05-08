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Air India plane crash | Probe in final stage, final report due in a month: Minister

He said, 'Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is carrying out the investigation independently and the government was providing all the resources required.'
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 09:54 IST
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Published 08 May 2026, 09:54 IST
India NewsAviationAir IndiaPlane CrashProbeair india crash

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