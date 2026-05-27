Air India plane to San Francisco returns midway due to technical snag

<p>New Delhi: An <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/air-india">Air India</a> plane bound for San Francisco returned to New Delhi on Wednesday after developing a technical snag mid-flight, forcing the aircraft to turn back after spending more than eight hours in the air, according to the airline and flight-tracking data.</p>.<p>The aircraft, with around 230 passengers onboard, had been airborne for more than three hours and was flying through Chinese airspace before diverting back towards the national capital.</p>.<p>Flight AI173, operated by a Boeing 777-300ER carrying around 230 passengers, departed Delhi for San Francisco before returning to the Indian capital in line with standard safety procedures, Air India said in a statement.</p>.<p>"The aircraft landed safely and will undergo technical inspection in line with Air India's safety standards," the airline said.</p>.Bengaluru: ATF price hike may hit fliers' domestic travel plans .<p>Sources said the aircraft had to return due to an issue with the Traffic Alert and Collision Avoidance System (TCAS).</p>.<p>TCAS alerts the pilots of an aircraft in case there are any other aircraft in the vicinity that are closer than the permissible separation limit.</p>.<p>Air India said it was arranging alternative <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/flights">flights</a> for passengers and providing assistance, including refreshments, hotel accommodation and rescheduling options.</p>.<p>Data from the flight-tracking website Flightradar24.com showed the aircraft began diverting back to the national capital after being airborne for over three hours, when it was in Chinese airspace.</p>.<p>Regretting the inconvenience caused to the passengers, Air India said it was making alternative arrangements to fly them to their destination as soon as possible.</p>.<p>"In the meantime, our ground teams are providing all necessary assistance to the passengers, including refreshments, hotel accommodation or rescheduling as opted by them," the airline said. </p>