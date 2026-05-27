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Air India plane to San Francisco returns midway due to technical snag

'The aircraft landed safely and will undergo technical inspection in line with Air India's safety standards,' the airline said.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 16:59 IST
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Published 27 May 2026, 16:59 IST
India NewsAir Indiaflighttechnical snag

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