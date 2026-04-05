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Air India suspends flights to Israel till May 31

An Air India executive confirmed to PTI that the airline has suspended flights on the New Delhi-Tel Aviv route till May 31.
Last Updated : 05 April 2026, 14:34 IST
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Published 05 April 2026, 14:34 IST
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