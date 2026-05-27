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Air India to cut 22% domestic flights amid high fuel prices

Air India, which is facing financial headwinds, reportedly operates around 4,400 weekly flights. Out of them, about 3,600 are domestic and 800 are international services.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 08:11 IST
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Published 27 May 2026, 08:11 IST
India NewsAir IndiaflightsFuel price

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