<p>In a major decision impacting the aviation industry,<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/air-india"> Air India</a> is said to cut 22 per cent of its domestic flights and 27 per cent of its international services. For the loss-making airline, this decision comes in the view of the rising operational costs and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/no-change-in-atf-price-for-domestic-airlines-petrol-diesel-lpg-rates-steady-3987203">high fuel prices</a>.</p><p>Air India, which is facing financial headwinds, reportedly operates around 4,400 weekly flights. Out of them, about 3,600 are domestic and 800 are international services.</p>.Is Air India trimming overseas operations? Here’s all you need to know.<p>"In continuation of our previously announced adjustments to select international services between June and August 2026, we have temporarily rationalised operations on certain domestic routes during the same period, with a reduction in frequencies on select routes," Air India said in a statement. </p><p>"Air India will continue to monitor demand and operating conditions closely, with a view to restoring frequencies as conditions stabilise," it added.</p><p>The airline is looking forward to cater to the passengers impacted by the move by proactively assisting with re-accommodation on alternative flights, complimentary date changes, or full refunds, as applicable, <em>PTI</em> reported. </p>