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Air India to introduce strict cabin crew fitness compliance policy; lapses may result in loss of pay

A cabin crew member will be derostered if he or she is either 'underweight' or 'overweight' and will be required to clear the functional assessment.
Last Updated : 21 March 2026, 15:41 IST
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Published 21 March 2026, 15:41 IST
India NewsAir India

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